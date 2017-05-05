‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Michael Rooker Hilariously Destroys Chicago TV News Set

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead alum Michael Rooker accidentally destroyed part of a Chicago morning news show following an interview appearance.

Stopping by WGN Morning News ahead of Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, where he appeared Friday and Sunday, the actor tripped on a ledge and destroyed it. Anchor Larry Potash said the ledge tripped up "every single guest."

"I'm a Chicago actor, I break sets," Rooker said.

Reflecting on his decades-long career, WGN Morning News asked Rooker about the James Gunn-directed Inferno music video, where he appeared alongside David Hasselhoff and other Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 co-stars including Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt.

"That was really stupid. That was very stupid, and James Gunn talked me into it," Rooker said. "He forced us all to do this."

Rooker, a close friend of Gunn's, abandoned his Twitter account last month after the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director was famously fired by Disney after offensive past tweets resurfaced. The account has since been entirely deleted.

"We're very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSH-T... neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again," read a tweet published July 22. "Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it." Before the account was wholly deleted, the bio said Rooker had "left Twitter and will not return."

When he was active on Twitter, Rooker told a fan Gunn knows how he feels about the situation, adding "that's all that matters."

He has since signed a joint statement released by the entire Guardians cast, including Pratt, Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn.

Despite the rallying around Gunn that has continued since July, recent reports say Disney will not rehire the ousted filmmaker. Disney-owned Marvel Studios is now actively seeking a replacement while the project is on temporary hold.

Rooker was never expected to return to the franchise in any significant way after his blue-skinned alien Yondu was killed off in Vol. 2. Gunn said on Twitter earlier this year the character "will never be brought back to life as long as I'm around."

The actor next appears in biographical drama Bolden.