Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Holiday Card Featuring Clint and Lucky

Hawkeye came to an end on Disney+ last week, but it’s already becoming a holiday staple for Marvel fans. Since the show’s premiere, Marvel has shared some fun Hawkeye-themed Christmas cards. Earlier this month, they posted a sweet holiday card featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and followed it up with a fun card from Bishop Security, the company owned by Kate’s mom, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). Naturally, they had to post another one on Christmas Day, which ended up being reposted by Renner.

“Happy Holidays from Hawkeye’s Workshop. All episodes of Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @szarkajattila,” Marvel wrote on Instagram. “From everyone at @marvel and @disneyplus, we want to wish you a very merry holiday 🎄❤️🏹. I want to thank you all for your love and support. BLESSINGS to you all #hawkeyeholiday,” Renner captioned his own post. You can check out the cute card, which also features Lucky the Pizza Dog, below:

Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about Hawkeye and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

As for the future of Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct), about Hawkeye and teased Kate’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.