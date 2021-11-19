Hawkeye: New Clip Shows Clint Throw Kate Under the Bus in Hilarious Meeting With Her Mom

Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a new clip from the upcoming Hawkeye series, in which Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) visit Kate’s family…and it’s basically as awkward as you might expect it to be when a young woman takes a middle-aged celebrity home. In this case, there’s the extra wrinkle that the two are clearly hiding something from Kate’s mother, and Clint goes out of his way to poo-poo everything Kate says to try and throw momma off the trail. He also wants to make it clear they aren’t partners. Or friends, really.

Based loosely on the fan-favorite comics run from writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja, Hawkeye is exciting fans of the old Marvel/Netflix shows by promising a return of “street-level” heroics to the MCU. It also looks like a lot of the comedy will come (as it did in the Fraction/Aja run) from the personality clashes between Clint and Kate.

“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld said of Kate Bishop during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

You can see the clip below, via Film.TV’s YouTube channel.

You can see the official synopsis for Hawkeye below.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer.

Hawkeye premieres November 24, 2021 on Disney+.