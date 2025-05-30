Hulk’s Greatest Love was Microscopic (And She Deserves a Comeback)

While Planet Hulk dispelled the notion that Bruce Banner’s rage-fueled alter ego lacked the patience, intelligence, or strategic insight to lead effectively, it was not the first time the “Green Goliath” found himself at the center of political power. Years earlier, the Hulk played a typically outsized role in the politics of the sub-atomic world of K’ai. Much like his time on Sakaar in Planet Hulk, his involvement on K’ai not only brought about a period of political stability, but also led to him finding love — and a partner who would stand by his side through thick and thin. One key difference between his romantic relationships on Sakaar and K’ai, however, lay in the nature of the bond itself. In that respect, K’ai proved to be a far deeper experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, the connection he found on K’ai with the warrior-empress Jarella was more than just romantic — it was deeply transformative, just like true love. It gave him a sense of peace and purpose that he rarely experienced anywhere else.

Who is Princess Jarella of K’ai?

Like many great love affairs, the Hulk met Jarella quite by accident. As detailed in The Incredible Hulk (1968) #140, the supervillain Psyklop captured the Hulk to serve as an offering to his masters. Before presenting him, Psyklop decided to examine the “green behemoth” more closely by shrinking him to a compatible size for closer study. However, during this reduction process, the Avengers —who had been searching for Psyklop— burst into his laboratory, disrupting his “shrinking and compression” of the Hulk. As a result, the Hulk was miniaturized to microscopic size and eventually ended up on the sub-atomic planet of K’ai.

While wandering the lands of K’ai, the Hulk stumbled upon the capital city — which, at the time, was under attack by a pack of Warthos – giant “pig-dogs” that had previously tormented him when he first landed on the planet. After fighting them off, the city’s green-skinned inhabitants welcomed him as a hero. It was there that he met Empress Jarella, the leader of K’ai. For both, it was love at first sight, and Jarella soon chose the Hulk as her mate. There was just one problem: he didn’t speak the local language.

To resolve this, she summoned the realm’s finest sorcerers to cast an incantation that would grant the Hulk the ability to communicate. The spell not only succeeded but also allowed Bruce Banner’s mind to merge with the Hulk’s body. As their relationship deepened, Banner confided in Jarella, revealing his true identity — and the duality of the man before her: both the brilliant Bruce Banner and the mighty Hulk.

Princess Jarella – the Hulk’s Greatest Love of All

Historically, while the Hulk and Bruce Banner share the same body, they are two completely distinct personas. Banner is the ultra-intelligent, rational, geeky scientist. The Hulk is the childlike, impulsive force of nature. Naturally, his two personas are attractive to different types of people. On Earth, Betty Ross was attracted to Banner’s intelligence and brilliance, his moral integrity, kindness, and vulnerability. Betty tolerated the Hulk because she knew that he was connected to Banner.

Conversely, on Sakaar, Caiera was attracted to the Hulk’s physical and mental strength, his warrior mentality, his wildness, and his childlike compassion for others. Caiera never truly met Banner, so she has no opinion of him. The warrior-empress Jarella, however, was the only love interest who knew and loved both the Hulk and Banner – and that is why she is his greatest love.

As the Hulk, Jarella accepted him unconditionally for who he was. Where others saw a raging beast, she saw a vulnerable being with noble intentions — someone in need of support and inclusion, not hatred and manipulation. Through her love and understanding, Jarella gave the Hulk a soothing sense of security and belonging, calming his “savage beast” tendencies. As Banner, Jarella found a kindred spirit — someone who shared her compassion and thoughtfulness. For Banner, she was someone whose feelings did not depend on “curing” him of his Hulk side, but rather someone who loved him equally as both Banner and the Hulk. In essence, Jarella completed them both — Hulk and Banner. For both sides of the “Green Goliath,” she was the love of a lifetime.

Why Princess Jarella Deserves a Comeback?

Psyklop eventually finds the Hulk and involuntarily returns him to Earth, separating the couple and ending what Banner/Hulk had considered the best time of his life. However, both Jarella and Banner/Hulk did not forget each other and were actually able to visit each other on Earth and K’ai several times afterwards. Each time they were together, it brought them ever closer. This culminated when, needing to save the life of Glenn Talbot, Doc Samson miniaturized the Hulk, who again ended up on K’ai – this time rescuing Jarella from a coup attempt. Ultimately, this resulted in the Hulk bringing Jarella back to Earth and breaking any current means of her return.

While this meant Jarella could no longer visit her home, she was finally united with Banner/Hulk, and the couple began making plans for their future on Earth. Unfortunately, as told in The Incredible Hulk (1968) #205, a date between Banner and Jarella was interrupted by an attack from the villain Crypto-Man. When Crypto-Man targeted Jarella, Banner transformed into the Hulk to stop him, despite Jarella’s own warrior instincts to protect Banner. In the ensuing battle, Jarella tragically died saving a child from falling debris. With the help of Captain Marvel, the Hulk was eventually able to return Jarella’s body to K’ai for a proper burial, as depicted in The Incredible Hulk (1968) #248.

Jarella’s sudden and shocking death came far too soon. Not only had she become a central part of both Banner’s and the Hulk’s lives, but she also seemed to be the answer they had both been seeking — the one person who could bring out the best in them. Beyond her role in their story, Jarella had an intriguing life of her own, one the narrative was just beginning to explore. Taking her away so early removed a character with the potential to guide the story in new and exciting directions. Indeed, Jarella was briefly resurrected in The Incredible Hulks #619 to help the Hulk battle Zom and the Abomination. She ended up being the cavalry, arriving just in time to save everyone from defeat. It was a powerful and heartfelt moment — one that underscored how much the Marvel Comics Universe could benefit from her return.