New ‘Iron Fist’ Photos Show off Typhoid Mary, Daughters of the Dragon

Marvel’s Iron Fist is coming back for its highly-anticipated season 2 run, and today we get an even better look at the key characters from Iron Fist season 2, thanks to a new batch of photos which were released online. Check those out below:

The key players featured here are (from top to bottom): Typhoid Mary (Alice Eve), Danny Rand (Finn Jones), Misty Knight (Simone Missick), Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), and Joy Meachum (Jessica Stroup) – all of whom are set for a collision course in this season 2 storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest “X factor” in this is no doubt this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Typhoid Mary. We still don’t know much about how the split-personality assassin fits into the season 2 storyline, but images of Alice Eve in character(s) suggest that Mary could be both friend and foe to Danny Rand and Co. For example, the photo above shows Danny and Mary clearly meeting up in a park – but is it a friendly exchange of info, or something more sinister? I guess that depends entirely on what it is in that envelop that Danny is looking at. However, Iron Fist season 2 footage has already revealed that Mary’s “dark side” will have a pretty big fight sequence vs. the Iron Fist in a subway tunnel setting, so things won’t remain friendly for long between the two characters.

No doubt the other big thrill for MCU fans looking over these photos will be yet another “Daughters of the Dragon” team-up between Colleen Wing and Misty Knight. Actresses Jessica Henwick and Simone Missick have risen to own their respective MCU characters, and demonstrated great chemistry in some key subplots of The Defenders and Luke Cage season 2. Their has gotten some great dramatic weight after Misty sacrificed her arm to defend Colleen against her evil Hand mentor Bakudo; Misty has had to find a way to making herself whole again (both physically and emotionally), and Colleen has been instrumental in helping Misty in both areas, by getting Danny to gift her with a cutting edge Rand Industries prosthetic arm, as well as teaching Misty the inner discipline and focus of martial arts. After their awesome bar fight sequence in Luke Cage, fans can’t wait to see what the “Daughters of the Dragon” do next – or when they’ll get their own series!

…As for Joy Meachum, well, she’ll truly grow into being a daddy’s girl this season, as she plays a mastermind role scheming with Davos to get revenge on The Iron Fist.

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres all 10 episodes on Netflix starting Sept. 7th. Let us know your thoughts about the latest trailer in the comments!