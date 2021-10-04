Marvel Gives Iron Man Gross New Armor

Iron Man has a new armor, but this is unlike any of his previous armor. Mostly, it’s more disgusting. SPOILERS follow for Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando, Cian Tormey, Jesus Aburtov, and Clayton Cowles. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may be familiar with the Darkhold. It showed up in , and then in Marvel’s Runaways, and most recently appeared in , the first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios and now rests in the hands of the Scarlet Witch. Sometimes called the Book of the Damned, in the Marvel Comics universe, the Elder God Chthon created the Darkhold as a volume of evil magical spells.

Darkhold Alpha plays on the Scarlet Witch connection and Chthon origin. Wanda dreams of Chthon’s return and learns that Doctor Doom has gotten his hands on the Darkhold. Scarlet Witch confronts Doom about this, but it’s too late. She decides to reform the Darkhold Defenders with a new group of heroes, summoning Iron Man, Wasp, Spider-Man, Black Bolt, and Blade. But in preparing to deal with Chthon, the team reads too much of the book, corrupting them. Thus emerges Iron Man’s “defiled” armor.

The armor also appears on the cover of Darkhold: Iron Man #1, coming in December. Marvel previously released Tormey’s design for the fleshy armor. You can see both below.

What do you think of Iron Man’s new defiled armor? Let us know in the comments section. Darkhold Alpha #1 is on sale now. The story continues in Darkhold one-shots focusing on Iron Man, Blade, Wasp, Black Bolt, and Spider-Man before concluding in Darkhold Omega this December.