Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.

HE TOOK HIS FUCKING JACKET OFF AND PUT IT BACK ON MID FIGHT WHAT https://t.co/WtGgQ05s0B — ️️ ️Dfuse_droop ⋓ 🌞 (@DroopsDfuse) August 20, 2021

If you end up loving Shang-Chi and wonder when we’ll see these characters again, then Kevin Feige has some good news. He told Extra you wouldn’t be waiting long.

"As always, it will become very clear when people see the movie that we are not shy about indicating where the future can go and I think I'll leave it at that," Feige told Extra during the movie's premiere. "You will see in this movie, not just the future of...oh I almost gave you a spoiler there so I've got to be careful with that...but most importantly, it's the characters. All of the characters that you meet in this movie — a few you've met before, most you are meeting for the first time...we know we have a success on our hands when we do a test screening and people come out and ask 'When are we gonna see Shang-Chi again?' or 'When are we gonna see the numerous other characters in this movie?' The answer is soon.

