Jake Gyllenhaal Has Hilarious Rebuttal to Ryan Reynolds’ Best Friends Day Post

Happy National Best Friends Day! Today’s fun holiday is being celebrating by people all over social media, including some celebrities. Earlier today, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds ignited the longstanding faux feud between him and X-Men‘s Hugh Jackman, sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram. However, he trolled Jackman by captioning the photo, “Happy Best Friends Day to Jake Gyllenhaal! (Not pictured).” Gyllenhaal, who is about to star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, got involved in the feud back in December when him and Jackman tricked Reynolds into wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to a party. Today, Gyllenhaal posted his own photo for National Best Friends Day in response to Reynolds’:

View this post on Instagram Happy #bestfriendsday to Ryan Reynolds (not pictured) A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

“Happy #bestfriendsday to Ryan Reynolds (not pictured),” Gyllenhaal wrote. As you can see, the actor used a photo of him and Jackman.

“True story… Hugh is just under 5 feet tall,” Reynolds replied.

“Happy #bestfriendsday tequila (@aviationgin not pictured),” Gyllenhaal joked back. (Aviation Gin is the company owned by Reynolds.)

Many others commented on the photo, including Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld.

“Gutted,” he joked.

Fans replied to the post, too:

“But no one says happy best friends day to Hugh…sad,” @harrysmomm pointed out.

“Your back and forths with these guys make me love life,” @abbybay44 added.

“You win #BestFriendDay,” @filmthusiast replied.

The feud between the actors began when Reynolds continuously pushed for Jackman to appear as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing. Dark Phoenix is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.