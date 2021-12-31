James Gunn Reveals Dream Marvel and DC Crossover Project

✖

James Gunn is a director known for working with both Marvel and DC. The director helmed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and will soon be tackling the franchise's third installment as well as a holiday special. Gunn also directed The Suicide Squad for DC, which is expected to be released in theatres and on HBO Max next year and is currently working on the new Peacemaker series. Gunn has made it clear on more than one occasion that he loves both franchises, so it's no surprise he had an answer when asked what his dream Marvel/DC crossover would be.

"What would be your dream Marvel/DC crossover-team up project?," @TheIronistIX asked. "King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, & Groot," Gunn revealed. His answer is no huge surprise considering how he talks about some of these characters with such love. You can view the post below:

Gunn is currently working on Peacemaker, but will eventually start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He recently answered some fan questions about the movies on social media. He revealed that the GotG3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

Gunn also talked about the Marvel/DC rivalry, sharing that Marvel Studios' boss, Kevin Feige, paid a visit to The Suicide Squad set. He added that "there isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community." This comment received some backlash, so Gunn clarified, "I think by far the majority of folks in the fan community are accepting, cool people. But to say there isn’t a lot of unnecessary fractiousness between some Marvel & DC fans would be denial, ignorance, or dishonesty." In another recent tweet, the director added that he'd love for some of the other DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022. The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker is expected to drop on HBO Max around the same time.