Jon Bass Wants His She-Hulk Villain to Date a Surprising Marvel Character (Exclusive)

In honor of the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with many people who helped bring the series to life on Disney+. One such person was Jon Bass, who played Todd AKA HulkKing, the man responsible for the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). While chatting with Bass, the actor revealed some of the wildest fan theories he read and his thoughts on the fan reactions to his character. He also talked about Todd's future and revealed he could see him dating Titania, another antagonist of Jen's who was played by Jameela Jamil.

"You know, Todd's a billionaire. He's got plenty of money. Billionaires don't stay in jail for that long. So he's outta there. And let's just get a bunch of superheros' bloods. Like, um, he can make a little cocktail ... and just sort of inject that in, and see what happens. That, or he just starts dating Titania for social clout," Bass shared.

Was Jameela Jamil Injured on the Set of She-Hulk?

Since She-Hulk's debut, Jamil has shared some fun behind-the-scenes content on social media, and she recently set the record straight about an on-set injury. At the She-Hulk premiere, she hilariously told Entertainment Weekly that she "pulled a muscle in my a**hole." "As everyone is so obsessed with how I pulled the muscle in my bum (hole?). It was doing this final innocuous kick here. Unexpected and absurd MINOR non-injury that I should NEVER have joked about out loud. On a red carpet. At a world premiere. As a grown adult. Enough now. 💪🏽😂," Jamil wrote.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Will She-Hulk Get A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.