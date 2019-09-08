Brazilian Judge Allows Ban of Young Avengers Book

In a rollercoaster of a weekend, it appears the latest ruling from a Brazilian court will allow Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella to ban copies of Avengers: The Children’s Crusade for showing two male characters kiss. The ordeal started Friday when Crivella’s inspectors arrived at Rio’s 19th International Book Biennial and marked books they deemed unfit for purchase, essentially banning their sales at the massive event.

Then, Judge Heleno Ribeiro Pereira Nunes sided with Brazil’s National Union of Book Publishers and filed an emergency injuncation against Crivella’s City Hall, allowing sales to go through after all. The latest ruling, handed down by Court of Justice honoor Cláudio de Mell Tavares, throws Nunes’ decision aside, allowing the Rio mayor to ban the sales after all. In the graphic novel, Young Avengers characters Wiccan and Hulkling can be seen in a romantic embrace.

In his ruling (via Estadão), Tavares wrote he felt parents should be adequately warned about what they’re buying for their children. “There was no impediment or embarrassment to freedom of expression, because, in the case of superhero work, attractive to the juvenile public, which addresses the issue of homosexuality,” the judge wrote. “It is necessary that parents are properly warned, with the access to information about the content of free trade publications before deciding whether or not that text fits your vision of how to educate your children.”

Earlier in the weekend, Young Avengers artist Jim Cheung posted a passionate statement in support of his material, doubling down of full support behind the piece drawn nearly ten years ago. “As an artist, my passion is to tell stories; stories of great heroism, compassion and love, with as authentic and diverse characters as possible,” Cheung wrote. “Characters that depict every walk of life and color, whether they be black or white, brown, yellow or green.”



The fair in questions last through September 8th. You can purchase your copy of Avengers: The Children’s Crusade here.