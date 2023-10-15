Loki Costume Designer Reveals Which Character's Costume Was The Most Challenging

The second season of Loki is currently two episodes deep on Disney+, and it's already taken Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to many places across time. In addition to being in the TVA, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) have visited places in the 1970s and 1980s, and the show's trailer teases there will be more time periods to tackle along the way. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Loki costume designer Christine Wada, who talked about creating looks for the 1970s in addition to the research involved in recreating old McDonald's uniforms. While taking us on a tour of the various Loki costumes, Wada also revealed why Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) was the most challenging.

"I will say Sylvie's costume was the most difficult and it really comes from a very technical place of just multiples because the acid wash jeans are something that you can't just, for multiple reasons, you can't just go buy them or make them because the acid wash is different in every era. So we had to actually print it," Wada explained.

She continued, "And same with her jacket, getting it tonally right. Took forever to get, because even though I loved the herringbone [pattern] of the eighties, I really felt like that, just the eighties, it just spoke to herringbone, spoke to the eighties. If it was too contrasty, I just thought it might really bump in other eras, like in the 1890s or something. I just felt like she's a little more stealth. Her character's a little too stealth for that."

Christine Wada Explains How She Made Loki Costumes More Comfortable:

During Loki's first season, Wada made headlines for designing Slyvie's costume to have easy access for breastfeeding. We asked Wada if she made any special modifications this time around, and she revealed she made detachable sleeves so the actors could be more comfortable between takes.

"Yeah, I think the Temporal Core suit, I definitely feel pretty proud of that engineering feat," Wada shared. "It was like building a spaceship," she added with a laugh. "I think it had similar specifications in terms of actors' needs. I really wanted to make sure they weren't going to get too hot in it. So I designed the sleeves to come off. So between takes, it wasn't having to get them out of the entire suit, which would take a lot of time. So I made it so we could just take off the sleeves. I've made it modular for actor comfortability."



"Those suits get really hot and they're cumbersome, but then to take it all the way off and put it all the way back on is a lot of time for camera to be waiting," Wada added. "So I was trying to figure out the Tetris of that, but also it helped to give the suit volume."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

