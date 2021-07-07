Loki Fans Loved Seeing Frog Thor or Throg In Episode 5

Marvel fans were stoked to see Throg during episode 5 of the hit Loki series. When Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god woke up in The Void at the end of episode 4, people were hoping to learn more about his fellow variants. Well, they got all of that and more from the latest episode of Loki. Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, and their scaly friend all got some room to shine. In addition, the little frog could make his presence felt in a jar. Amongst the rubble, he hopped toward Mjolnir, but to no avail. Maybe we never see him again, but you never quite know with Marvel. But, the Alligator got the most time in the spotlight this week. He did some bodily damage and flexed some comedic chops through utterances that had to be translated by his travel mates.

//#Loki spoilers

THROG CAMEO. I THOUGHT I MISSED SOMETHING THERE FOR A SEC BUT I WAS RIGHT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Eow9RYKkLa — Nero (@MSpector_JM) July 7, 2021

Loki's head writer, Michael Waldron, talked to Marvel.com about Alligator Loki being a unique creation.

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron explained. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He joked, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

