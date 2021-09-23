Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Fall With Ryan Reynolds Photo That Features Hulk and Deadpool Easter Eggs

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds are best known for playing Marvel characters. Ruffalo has been the MCU’s Hulk/Bruce Banner since The Avengers was released in 2012, and Reynolds first played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine way back in 2009 before revamping the character for the 2016 Deadpool film. Since the Disney and Fox merger, it’s been announced that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, which means Deadpool could potentially share the screen with some MCU characters. In the meantime, Reynolds and Ruffalo will be starring together in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Adam Project. Yesterday, Ruffalo took to Instagram to celebrate the start of fall by sharing a photo of himself with Reynolds. Much to the delight of Marvel fans, the image features Deadpool and Hulk easter eggs.

“This is how I wish I was spending the #FirstDayofFall,” Ruffalo joked. You can check out the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Reynolds and Ruffalo, The Adam Project will also star Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, and Alex Mallari Jr. The movie is set to follow Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Scobell) to find their father (Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo’s character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the movie’s antagonist, a woman who has stolen powerful technology, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the recent hit film, Free Guy.

As for Deadpool 3, the movie is expected to be written by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Back in June, Reynolds took to Instagram to give a little Deadpool 3 tease, and Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, previously confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

As for Ruffalo, he’ll be seen next in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

Are you hoping for an eventual Deadpool and Hulk team-up on the big screen? Tell us in the comments!