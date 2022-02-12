Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Leaving Netflix This Month

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving Netflix this month. On February 28th, the beloved TV series is packing up for other pastures. It’s been a while since the finale and S.H.I.E.L.D. fans have revisited the series at every opportunity as they hope for another integration into the larger MCU. Not a ton has materialized on that front. But, the multiverse holds potential for just about anything. Netflix has been in the news a lot this week with Marvel fans. The popular Defenders titles like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage are all making their exit at the end of the month. That means fans are wondering if these shows will make a debut on Disney+ or Hulu. Could there be a jump start of all that cast off Marvel content? Maybe so, but for now, you might want to watch as much S.H.I.E.L.D. as possible before it leaves Netflix.

Multiple stars from the series have spoken out about the fans’ desire to see more. Chloe Bennet recently told Looper that all Marvel had to do was pick up the phone. If they asked, a lot of the beloved actors would be back in a moment’s notice.

“I definitely would,” Bennet explained. “I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.”

She continued, “I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so… But, listen, ‘Coulson Lives’ started on Twitter, so who knows?”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is currently streaming on Netlfix.

