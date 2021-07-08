Marvel and Sherlock Fans Loving Benedict Cumberbatch At Wimbledon
Benedict Cumberbatch is at Wimbledon and fans couldn’t help but enjoy the spectacle. The Marvel actor was there to take in the tournament with his father Timmy Carlton. It’s an annual scene of who’s who in London, but this year there’s been a bit more focus on the stands because of last year’s uncertainty. Cumberbatch is going to be pretty busy in a couple of months with Spider-Man: No Way Home press and other engagements. The Doctor Strange actor will be up to his neck in speculation about how all of this comic book hero business fits together. For now, he and his father can sit and enjoy a beautiful game on a nice day. Check out some pictures of that fabulous hat down below:
"nobody's perfect" okay then explain benedict cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/uRjOLsrM8C— déia (@partygirlu2) July 7, 2021
Fellow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen talked about the upcoming feature with Vanity Fair recently.
"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen explained. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."
What do you think of his Wimbledon look? Let us know down in the comments!
Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Too much going on
prevnext
I don’t know why but this Olly Murs and Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon discourse is sending me crazy pic.twitter.com/cStqdrYAme— saam foord (@enchantedhoes) July 7, 2021
So clean
prevnext
Benedict Cumberbatch be like: give me a mask to match the suit or i'm not going anywhere...
Something like that happened in my mind pic.twitter.com/eoYFCQoVrL— C:) (@GhostgirlStrang) July 7, 2021
Lucky
prevnext
Fun Fact: I once had a dance off in a bar in Mykonos with one of these two. pic.twitter.com/9fkrhMFEPt— Gareth P Jones (@jonesgarethp) July 7, 2021
Just sleek
prevnext
benedict cumberbatch owns the colour blue.— aygun. (@siennaonfilm) July 7, 2021
thanks for coming to my TED talk. pic.twitter.com/1fd1GvMf8R
Straight heat
prevnext
Every Wednesday is Tom Hiddleston appreciation day, but today it's with Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon. #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/kEmYfFslNW— Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) July 7, 2021
Excellent pics
prevnext
Benedict Cumberbatch #Wimbledon— Benedict Cumberbatch Poland 🇵🇱 🌍 🌏 🌎 (@BenedictDailyPL) July 7, 2021
2018 pic.twitter.com/zzGk5tZOCJ
Is this a question?
prevnext
Do I have a mask to exactly match my suit? Of course. I'm Benedict Cumberbatch. https://t.co/kaj5szuDXU— And breathe normally (@breathenormally) July 7, 2021
Just delightful
prev
Father & son 👱🏼♂️👦🏼— JilldarBC (@JilldarB) July 7, 2021
Sweet moment…🧸🧸
Btw, love the golden part on Benedict Cumberbatch’s sneakers 🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/Dp1B277ovQ