Marvel and Sherlock Fans Loving Benedict Cumberbatch At Wimbledon

Benedict Cumberbatch is at Wimbledon and fans couldn’t help but enjoy the spectacle. The Marvel actor was there to take in the tournament with his father Timmy Carlton. It’s an annual scene of who’s who in London, but this year there’s been a bit more focus on the stands because of last year’s uncertainty. Cumberbatch is going to be pretty busy in a couple of months with Spider-Man: No Way Home press and other engagements. The Doctor Strange actor will be up to his neck in speculation about how all of this comic book hero business fits together. For now, he and his father can sit and enjoy a beautiful game on a nice day. Check out some pictures of that fabulous hat down below:

"nobody's perfect" okay then explain benedict cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/uRjOLsrM8C — déia (@partygirlu2) July 7, 2021

Fellow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen talked about the upcoming feature with Vanity Fair recently.

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen explained. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage