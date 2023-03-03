Benedict Cumberbatch Rumored for Dungeons & Dragons Movie

✖

A new report claims that Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast in the Dungeons & Dragons movie. The Sun reports that Cumberbatch will appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film. No details were given about his role, but The Sun claims that Cumberbatch took the role after narrating an animated short for Wizards of the Coast that recapped the origin story of the popular Dungeons & Dragons character Drizzt Do'Urden. The Sun also quotes a source that says that the movie is convenient for Cumberbatch travel-wise, as it is currently filming in the UK.

Because The Sun has a....sketchy history when it comes to casting reports, we're putting this one firmly in the "rumor" column for now, especially as other major stars for the film were cast months ago. We'll also note that Cumberbatch could still be filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although production for that movie is also taking place in the UK. ComicBook.com has reached out to Paramount for comment about the alleged casting.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is in production, with filming taking place all over the UK. The movie has notably filmed scenes at several historical British sites, including Wells Cathedral, Alnwick Castle, and most recently Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland. We've gotten a few set photos out of those on-location shoots, giving us first looks at Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and most recently Chris Pine in costume.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie stars Pine, Grant, Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis and is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game franchise of the same name. Details about the movie are being kept vague, although we do know that the movie will be set in the Forgotten Realms, a popular setting from Dungeons & Dragons. Peaks at Rodriguez's costume suggests that she'll be playing a barbarian-type character, while Pine is rumored to appear as a rogue-like character. Grant will be playing the villain for the movie and was spotted wearing noble clothing. Despite the general secrecy, optimism for the film is high, with co-star Page recently calling the script a "breath of fresh air" in a recent interview.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are co-directing Dungeons & Dragons, which is set for release on March 3, 2023. You can find our previous coverage for the movie here.