Marvel Confirms Arrival of Mephisto (as a Marvel Legends Figure)

For a moment, let's travel through time and think back to the earliest months of 2021. At the time, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone months without any new offerings to put forth into the franchise, all because of the ongoing pandemic. Then along came WandaVision, the first television series released by Marvel Studios and something that would use digital media to change event programming forever. A large part of the discourse involved the supposed live-action arrival of Mephisto, which ended up growing into the MCU's largest inside joke. Now, all these months later, Mephisto is finally on his way...kind of...

Monday, the team at Hasbro unveiled a new Mephisto prototype it hopes to release as part of an ongoing crowdfunding campaign. Earlier this month, the Marvel Legends team unveiled the Engine of Vengeance HasLab project, a massive project featuring the first-ever Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends figure and his accompanying Hell Charger. If all goes to plan, Mephisto will also be included with the package.

The #MarvelLegends #HasLab Engine of Vengeance is heating up for this Sept. 20th reveal! The first tier is Marvel's #Mephisto! If the campaign reaches 12K backers before the campaign ends on Oct 31, 22, this figure will be added for all backers! https://t.co/9JdCGv9OHp pic.twitter.com/7fenIi0RWP — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) September 20, 2022

Should the HasLab campaign reach 12,000 backers by its deadline, the Mephisto figure will automatically unlock for everyone who backs it. As of this writing, the initiative has just over 4,600 backers, meaning it's about 1/3 of the way to its Mephisto goal. While Mephisto figures have been made available in other action figure lines, Hasbro's wildly-collectible Marvel Legends line has yet to release a sculpt of the character.

"The bargainer of souls, corruptor of heroes, and ruler of Hades has finally made his way to the Marvel Legends line! An iconic villain in the realm of Marvel's comics, Mephisto is a staple character throughout the 50-year history of Ghost Rider," the company writes of the new add-on. "Responsible for turning both Dan Ketch and Johnny Blaze into Ghost Rider, this soul-stealer is a must-have exclusive for comic fans. Featured for the first time in the Marvel Legends 6-inch scale line, this all-new Marvel's Mephisto figure stands at over 7-inches tall and features a brand new sculpt with pinless elbow and knee joints. A frequently requested character by Marvel Legends fans, we are thrilled to finally be able to offer the comics-inspired Marvel's Mephisto in all his malevolent glory."

The Engine of Vengeance package is listed at $349.99 per backing.