Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Reveals Why Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are Always the Avengers Leakers

There are plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies coming up, but fans are especially excited to see where the story will go in Avengers: Endgame. With the whole world waiting to find out what happened after Avengers: Infinity War, it must be pretty difficult for the many MCU actors to keep the franchise’s secrets. In a recent interview with SYFY Wire, Evangeline Lilly, the actress best known to MCU fans as Wasp/Hope van Dyne, revealed there’s a reason Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are the biggest offenders when it comes to letting things slip.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s always Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo because those two are such genuine, sweet, open, vulnerable human beings,” she explained. “Their nature is not cagey or to hide, lie, and defend. They’re just lovers whose arms are wide open to the world.”

This is an adorably sweet way to describe the actors best known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker and the Hulk/Bruce Banner. Fans love the endearing way the two men often reveal information and it’s nice to know their fellow MCU actors have their backs.

When it comes to holding in spoilers, even the strongest tend to slip up. Lilly revealed that she’s been guilty of letting secrets out in the past too.

“Oh, I totally did,” she revealed. “I got so lucky because it somehow magically got buried and no one ever heard about it. I was sweating bricks for about a week. Then I started breathing easier when I realized that nobody was going to see it. It’s hard not to slip up!”

While Hope may have been one of the many heroes to get dusted during the Thanos snap, Lilly is listed as a cast member for Avengers: Endgame on IMDB. It’s unclear if she’ll really show up, but if she does, there’s no way to know for how long. Considering she’s only been seen in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans are excited at the prospect of her interacting with the Avengers, especially because Wasp is one of the original comic book Avengers.

In addition to Endgame, Lilly will be starring in the thriller Dreamland from director Nicholas Jarecki in 2020. The film also stars Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman, and Veronica Ferres.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.