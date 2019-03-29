Marvel Fan Calls Out ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Airbrushing Female-Focused Posters

Earlier this week, the Internet was graced with a whole new set of Avengers: Endgame posters in honor of the film being one month away from its release. The set of 32 posters ranged from the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to “Avenge the Fallen.” One detail that is getting the attention of some fans is the airbrushing of the women in the posters. According to Yahoo, the women all “appear to have been airbrushed within an inch of their lives.”

The site shared an Instagram post by user @katieantoniou, who detailed her feelings about the manipulated images.

“I love The Avengers. I loved Captain Marvel. But these photos have made me so mad. Spot the difference? Women: literally no facial lines- foreheads completely airbrushed. Men: every single one (even the gods/aliens/people who don’t physically age) you can see lines on their foreheads. And there’s about a dozen more characters I haven’t included, all the same. What’s the deal @marvelstudios? Back me up on this one @jameelajamilofficial?,” she wrote.

She tagged Jameela Jamil, who is best known for playing Tahani on The Good Place, likely because the actress is an advocate for body positively and often calls out this kind of photo manipulation.

Some people were quick to comment on the post, agreeing with the call out.

“Makes me irate, but again I need to embrace my face and not worry about my own!!,” @dani_do_does replied.

“I spot a dark eye circle on Scarlett! But, oh yeah, that’s it,” @katehutchinsonpow added.

“You’re so very right!!,” @_bettyandrews agreed.

Others attempted to argue the point, one by suggesting “the guys are are all frowning,” but the original poster commented back with, “there are lots more men in the series who aren’t frowning and you can still see lines on their foreheads, you know, like humans.”

Yahoo points out that airbrushing has “been under fire for years,” and that those who oppose it “argue that it’s because it is disproportionately used on photos of women in mainstream media and advertising, creating an unachievable image of perfection.”

What do you think about the posters? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films this year include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

