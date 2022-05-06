Marvel Fans and More Celebrate X-Men Star James McAvoy's 43rd Birthday

Happy Birthday, James McAvoy! The actor known best for playing young Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise as well as Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials, Bill Denbrough in It Chapter Two, an array of characters in Glass and Split, Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia, and much more, turned 43 on April 21st. Many fans have taken to social media today to celenrate McAvoy and it's not the first time in recent months that he's trended on Twitter. When a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart, many fans were hopeful that McAvoy could also be showing up in the movie.

"I'm all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff," McAvoy told ComicBook.com last year. "It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I'm always going to be excited, but I do feel like I've had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I'm happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I'll always be open to that, but it's got to be good."

You can check out some of the posts in honor of McAvoy's birthday below: