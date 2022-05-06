Marvel Fans and More Celebrate X-Men Star James McAvoy's 43rd Birthday
Happy Birthday, James McAvoy! The actor known best for playing young Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise as well as Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials, Bill Denbrough in It Chapter Two, an array of characters in Glass and Split, Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia, and much more, turned 43 on April 21st. Many fans have taken to social media today to celenrate McAvoy and it's not the first time in recent months that he's trended on Twitter. When a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart, many fans were hopeful that McAvoy could also be showing up in the movie.
"I'm all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff," McAvoy told ComicBook.com last year. "It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I'm always going to be excited, but I do feel like I've had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I'm happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I'll always be open to that, but it's got to be good."
You can check out some of the posts in honor of McAvoy's birthday below:
Birthday Boy Has Range
prevnext
Happy birthday to James McAvoy! pic.twitter.com/k9gT2iJLB1— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) April 21, 2022
Professor X Forever
prevnext
happy birthday to james mcavoy !! pic.twitter.com/bqERl9k26v— daily cherik (@dailycherik) April 21, 2022
Love From HDM
prevnext
From our world to yours... Happy birthday, James McAvoy🐆#HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/W6OQGEBomh— His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) April 21, 2022
No Lies Detected
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY #JAMESMCAVOY, YOU'LL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS 🎈 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ij5LOzKxLr— ju | james mcavoy day!!! (@odinsonstan) April 20, 2022
Cute Throwback
prevnext
happy birthday to the only man ever james mcavoy <3 pic.twitter.com/V3Y2rCqBzS— maris⊗ (@DARKAVOY) April 20, 2022
Love Him
prevnext
james mcavoy being james mcavoy pic.twitter.com/cyDKaW4bD0— franzi 🦖 (@bakngmcvoy) April 21, 2022
Can't Forget Atonement
prevnext
James McAvoy in Atonement pic.twitter.com/YrSCmApWhL— Moviewa (@wannamovie) April 21, 2022
No Choice But To Stan
prevnext
it's james mcavoy day, happy birthday loml<3pic.twitter.com/1VgQduMPCC— cc ⊗♆ (@hovseofx) April 21, 2022
Wholesome
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS TALENTED MAN! JAMES MCAVOY YOU WILL ALWAYS SHINE, best wishes to you <3 pic.twitter.com/8cskgXBZXT— james mcavoy pics (@mcavoyarchive) April 20, 2022
I Miss Them
prevnext
james mcavoy and michael fassbender throughout the years pic.twitter.com/cHJEhkjT9u— daily cherik (@dailycherik) April 13, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
happy birthday to the world’s best dilf and best actor, james mcavoy 🥳 pic.twitter.com/m8uC99i7Nw— JAMES DAY (@diIfmcavoy) April 21, 2022