Marvel Infinity Saga Prop Replica Series Concludes With The Nano Gauntlet

Disney has launched their 1:1 scale, wearable Nano Gauntlet replica, which is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT. It's the sixth and final installment in their Marvel Infinity Saga Relics Series, each including a removable, light-up Infinity Stone. It includes six removable Infinity Stones with pulsating light sound FX that are triggered by attaching, detaching, or pressing the stones. What's more, if you press the gauntlet's middle finger and thumb together you'll trigger the snap sound. You can wield the power of the Nano Gauntlet here at shopDisney for $99.99 (free shipping with the code FREESHIP).

The Nano Gauntlet follows the last week's release of Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto, which includes a removable, light-up Time Stone inside. You can pre-order it here at shopDisney for $99.99. Next up on the list is the Orb that appeared in MCU films starting with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Inside you'll find the Power Stone. The display stand also features three jointed arms that open to accommodate the Orb. Once again, you can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99.

The rest of the Marvel replica lineup includes the Aether Container, which contains a light-up Reality Stone. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99. The second release in the collection was Loki's Scepter, which includes a light-up Mind Stone. It measures 2'' W x 2'' D x 40'' L. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $119.99. Finally, the Tesseract replica comes with a a light-up Space Stone that you can pick up here at shopDisney for $99.99 . Head on over to shopDisney's Marvel page to check out the entire Marvel Infinity Saga Relics Series.

Initially, it seemed as though you would need to collect the entire series to have enough Infinity Stones to fill the slots in the Nano Gauntlet, but it appears that the new replica will include its own set. At $99.99, that also means it's cheaper than the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet replica that Hasbro released last year (pictured above). At the time of writing, Hasbro's wearable Marvel Legends Nano Gauntlet replica here on Amazon for $124.99. It also features lights, sounds, and more. Note that the original 2019 Hasbro Marvel Legends Nano Gauntlet appears to be discontinued, but you can still grab one here at Zavvi for $124.99.