Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals Alternate She-Hulk Abomination Plan

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had a very different plan for Abomination before She-Hulk. Tim Roth, who brings the big green villain to life, talked to IGN about the series and what he's loved about it so far. Initially, Abomination was supposed to be isolated at the bottom of the sea after his skirmish with Hulk in the big solo film. Given that much time to think, Marvel could have seen a similar zen outlook from Emil Blonsky. However, some changes were made and he's been sitting in a DODC Max prison this entire time. It's a very strange sight to see Roth back in the MCU after all this time. It would have been interesting to note the parallels between Blonsky's fall and Hulk getting ejected out of the helicarrier in The Avengers. (Shooting big Hulks out into the unknown is a tired and true way to deal with their presence in Marvel Comics.) Things may have worked out for the best. People really get a kick out of seeing Roth cut loose in this show, and there's no way his character won't pop up again.

"I remember talking to Kevin [Feige] on set of [The Incredible Hulk] and Stan Lee as well," Roth began. "The idea was that they locked him up in a steel vault and sank it to the bottom of the ocean and left it there. So that when you found it at the beginning of whatever film that might have been... That's where you found him. And he'd had time to think. About what he wanted to do and where he wanted to go."

"Well in a sense they kind of did it in She-Hulk. He's in isolation, dealing with his inner monster... and he's been in a bubble... in a maximum security [prison] in total isolation, for many years," he added. "So now what do we get? Who is he? And the journey he goes on will possibly dance around the knife edge of 'is he or isn't he [reformed]?' And I know I had some fun with him."

In an interview with Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak, the Abomination actor explained how humor affected his performance. She-Hulk is quite a bit different than the world he came from.

"Well, I was not. I think I've always tackled humor and I think that's always been a theme with them despite the world calamities that they play around with. There's always humor and really... This all started with the Ironman humor," Roth explained. "The reason that worked was what Robert Downey did and Favreau and those guys, how they played around with that line. And then if you jump forward, the clearest successful case of that is Deadpool. Deadpool is amazing and the R-rated comedy, Marvel Universe, whatever the hell it... I don't know what these things are, but what Ryan Reynolds did is astounding, I think. It's brilliant. I travel with it. I have those on my little iPad when I'm on a plane, or something."

