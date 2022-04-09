Marvel Releases “Perfect” Moon Knight Promo Clip

Marvel just put out a new promo spot for Moon Knight highlighting the positive reviews for the series. There’s a brewing sentiment that this MCU show is going to end up being the best one. Initial sentiment reflects that in a big way. As an added bonus, Marvel is tossing out small bits of new footage in each of these new TV spots. Clips containing small hints at what’s to come for the DIsney+ series. That purple magic only made a brief appearance in Episode 2, but it seems like more is on the way. Moon Knight had some new footage for fans yesterday as well. So, the people have been eating spectacularly to start the weekend. Check out the clip for yourself down below.

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt is quoted in the spot for his review of the series. In his own words, Moon Knight is a cut above the rest of the Disney+ shows. “When it comes to a project like Moon Knight, the series isn’t connected to the largest franchise in the land in the slightest, so one might think the show would have to rely on a Superman- or Spider-Man-level character to carry it through,” Barnhardt argued. “Neither is the case here, as Marvel reaches almost as far as possible into its catalog to pull out a story featuring one of its most bizarre characters.”

“On paper, it shouldn’t work. There’s no direct connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and few likely even know who the character itself is. Not to mention he’s incredibly complex and could yield disastrous consequences if not written properly,” he continued. “But Moon Knight works; and it works exceptionally well, at that. I’d even go the length to say the episodes reviewed are pound-for-pound stronger than anything Marvel Studios has released on Disney+ to date. To me, it’s not even close. Moon Knight reigns supreme by a large margin.”

Marvel Studios dropped a synopsis for Moon Knight: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

