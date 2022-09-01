Marvel Publishes Sequel to Amazing Fantasy #15

This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special anniversary issue meant to commemorate the 60th birthday of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Though most of the supersized one-shot is focused on the wall crawler and tells fun, self-contained stories about the hero there is one story that is a surprise addition to the comic, a surprise sequel to Amazing Fantasy #15, just not how you think. Like many comics back in the 1960s, Amazing Fantasy wasn't a series that included just one story, it actually had five, and now we have a sequel to one of the other stories in Amazing Fantasy #15, now with a Spider-Man twist.

The fourth story that appears in Amazing Fantasy #15 is "Man in the Mummy Case," a Twilight Zone-like story hailing from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko where common criminal Rocco Rank finds himself running from police. While hiding out inside a museum, Rank is persuaded to enter a sarcophagus by a mummy. Despite initial fright, Rank agrees and enters the elaborate coffin, only to find himself transported to a faraway world that resembles ancient Egypt, thrust into a life of slavery building Egyptian architecture.

Amazing Fantasy #1000 has debuted a surprise sequel to this storyline hailing from Kurt Busiek, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, and Joe Sabino, picking up an undisclosed amount of time later wherein a figure known as the Witch Queen appears in the same museum, hoping to secure even more slaves. Naturally her arrival happens at the same time that Peter Parker and his classmates are on field trip, prompting him to swing into action as Spider-Man.

Spidey manages to subdue the Witch Queen, who reveals that the mummy in the original story was one of many pawns she used to secure slaves (including Rocco Rank), by telling her all about the modern world and the many forces that are on Earth that would stop her. In the end, the Witch Queen returns to her own dimension and even sends Rocco Rank back home. The team behind the story even recreated one of the panels from the original which you can find below.

