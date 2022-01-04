Marvel’s She-Hulk Mo-Cap Suit Revealed

She-Hulk is one of several new Marvel Studios series set to hit Disney+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion-capture suit that star Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Maslany’s co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the image via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of several online stories listing She-Hulk among the most anticipated new series of 2022. The photo shows the top of Maslany’s head, covered in motion capture dots. Above her is a green mannequin-like head attached to a rod. You can take a look below.

“And shout out to #jenhulk (as we nicknamed her) this is what Tatiana Maslany has to hold on top of her head when she’s Shulkie,” Gonzaga writes. Such practical headpieces come into play often when actors are playing characters taller than themselves that will be created chiefly in post-production. Another example is Taika Waititi’s motion capture suit for playing Korg in the Thor movies.

Maslany previously mentioned this motion-capture suit with a prop head setup during a recent podcast interview. “It’s all CG… I’m in mo-cap the whole time. I’m on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head…” Maslany said during an episode of Scott Hasn’t Seen.

Marvel fans thus far have only seen the barest glimpse of Jennifer Walters’ CGI She-Hulk form during the Marvel Studios preview presentation on Disney+ Day in November. Rumor has it that the new Disney+ show will carry over some of the fourth-wall-breaking humor from some runs of She-Hulk comic books.

According to Marvel, “She-Hulk follows Jennifer, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is written by Executive Producer Jessica Gao and directed by Executive Producer Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.” Additionally, Jameela Jamil plays Marvel Comics villain Titania. She-Hulk also features Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in undisclosed roles.

What do you think of Tatiana Maslany’s motion capture setup for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Marvel’s She-Hulk will debut on Disney+ in 2022.