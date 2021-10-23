Marvel Merch Reveals Closer Look at Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Suits in No Way Home

New Spider-Man: No Way Home march gives fans a new look at both Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’s suits in the movie. People have been trying to figure out anything they can about the upcoming Marvel film. Tilibra posted a school notebook with the Wall-Crawler front and center. However, the black mystic suit from the trailer is the featured look for the hero. Doctor Strange’s new robes and the Eye of Agamotto are there in the pages of this book as well. A lot of questions have been asked about that black suit and what’s going on with these magical seeming webs in No Way Home. Some fans believe that Spidey is going to need the new suit to chase the Multiverse villains. It seems obvious at this point that the outfit will be given to Peter Parker by Doctor Strange because it has some sort of effect on how Tom Holland’s hero will be fighting the villains this time around. Check out some of the images down below:

https://twitter.com/spideyeditss/status/1451624717027266564?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The suits have proven to be a bit divisive among the fanbase. During an interview with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Benedict Cumberbatch said that the upcoming movie would ignite fan debates even more potent than the ones that are raging now. Buckle up Marvel fans, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch revealed. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

“It’s gonna be a great film, I think,” Cumberbatch added. “I think Jon Watts is a genius, all that team was on those three films are vastly brilliant. Jon [Watts] is great, he’s got such a light touch, he’s so assured though. He’s great to hang out with on set. He’s very witty, but incredibly generous and supportive. Everything you want in a director. He’s young, he’s energetic, he gets the kids – I call myself an ‘older person’ to the older people. It’s an atmosphere on that set. It’s a bonded group, they’ve done three now, beautiful work environment. I really really enjoyed being on that set, I really did.”

Has the black suit grown on you? Let us know in the comments!