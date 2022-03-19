Marvel Star Clark Gregg Has Hilarious Reaction To The Batman

The Batman hit theatres earlier this month, and it’s still one of the hottest topics on social media. From news of a spin-off show about the Penguin coming to HBO Max to a new Riddler comic from Paul Dano, fans of the Matt Reeves film have a lot to talk about. If you’re a fan of both Marvel and DC, one character in The Batman may have given you a little chuckle. Peter Sarsgaard plays Gil Colson, a corrupt district attorney of Gotham City who is working for Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Of course, his name sounds an awful lot like Phil Coulson, the character played by Clark Gregg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This week, Gregg took to Twitter to let the world know that he’s aware of Sarsgaard’s character.

“Gil Colson? #TheBatman,” Gregg posted. Many fans in the comments chimed in with their own reactions. “Just got out of a showing and thought the same thing the whole way through! So jarring,” one fan replied. “I hear Colson is coming back in The Batman 2: 2Phil2Coulson,” another joked. You can check out Gregg’s post below:

In addition to posting about The Batman, this week also saw Gregg celebrating the news that Agents of SHIELD is now streaming on Disney+ along with Netflix’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. We know for sure that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be coming back into the fold in some capacity, and many fans are hoping the same will happen with some Agents of SHIELD characters.

As for Gregg, the actor originated the role of Phil Coulson back in 2008 when the franchise kicked off with Iron Man. The actor went on to play the role in Agents of SHIELD for seven seasons and most recently was heard voicing Coulson on Disney+’s What If…? animated series. As for whether or not Gregg will be returning to the MCU post-What If, the actor revealed last year that he’s always open to playing Coulson again.

“I’m so grateful for just the chance to show up every once in a while to do this stuff,” Gregg replied when asked about Coulson’s future. “I can’t wait to see The Eternals; I can’t wait to see Shang-Chi. I just love the way they’re expanding [the MCU]. If there’s ever a moment when me or my alter ego can be of use and participate in any of that, I would be thrilled but right now I’m just enjoying it as a fan.”

The Batman is now playing in theatres, and Agents of SHIELD is streaming on Disney+.