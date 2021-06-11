Marvel Stars Mark Ruffalo and Paul Bettany Show Their Support for Loki

✖

Happy Loki Week! The new Disney+ series about the God of Mischief debuted on Disney+ this week, and it's already a huge hit. Not only does the show currently have a 95% critics score and 83% audiences score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the show had the most successful debut of any Marvel show on Disney+ so far. Many fans have taken to social media to discuss the series and they're not the only ones. Some Marvel stars took to social media this week to congratulate Tom Hiddleston on Loki and hype up the series, including Paul Bettany (Vision) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner).

"@twhiddleston out and about in NYC and #Loki is everywhere! Wishing you all the luck. ... Well not ALL the luck obviously... cos I'm not THAT generous, buuuuuuuut SOME of the luck," Bettany wrote. "Sending all the virtual hugs to the god of mischief @twhiddleston for the premiere of @officialloki today 💚What hijinks are you getting into? Text me! PS: Who makes your lifts? I need a pair," Ruffalo posted. You can check out the posts below:

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In another recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

As for Bettany, it was recently revealed that the actor is not currently contracted to return to the MCU.

"I’m honest with you. I still don’t know (if there are more opportunities in the MCU), Bettany revealed to The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

As for Ruffalo, some huge news came out of the She-Hulk set last week when actor Anais Almonte shared a photo featuring Ruffalo that has since been deleted. While the photo didn't appear to reveal any major spoilers about the upcoming Disney+ series, it did show Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit and provided the first look of him in the show.

