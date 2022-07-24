Marvel Studios' Armor Wars Fans Notice Show Missing From Phase 4, 5, and 6

Marvel has concluded their big San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Hall H panel, but fans noticed the giant studio forgot to say anything about the previously announced Disney+ series Armor Wars. Marvel has a wealth of projects in development, ensuring there is no shortage of content. It's all Marvel, all of the time these days and it looks to be that way for several years. Marvel has already plotted out Phase 5 and 6 and even dated a handful of movies for what seems to be Phase 7 in 2026. It's a bit wild and while Marvel Studios rarely ever cancels already announced projects, some fans are fearing one of the most interesting Disney+ shows is no longer happening.

During Marvel's big Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, it confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige went on to detail Phase 5 and announce three films for Phase 6, including two new Avengers films. Disney+ shows like She-Hulk and Agatha: Coven of Chaos were also talked about, but Armor Wars was left by the wayside. The Don Cheadle-led show is expected to give War Machine his own time in the spotlight and possibly even bring back Justin Hammer, but no one really knows what's going on with it at the moment. The show was noticeably missing from all of the slates revealed by Marvel and War Machine was confirmed to be in Secret Invasion, so the character is certainly still active within the MCU.

Nevertheless, fans who were hopeful to see or learn more from this show were disappointed by its exclusion from San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Whether or not it shows up at D23 remains to be seen, but it would be odd if Marvel never acknowledged the series ever again. Either way, hopefully we'll hear more sooner rather than later and don't have to ponder over what could've been given War Machine has been relegated to being nothing more than a supporting character with no major arc in the MCU thus far.

You can read some of the fan reactions below!