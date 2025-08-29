Marvel’s Thunderbolts* Hides Its Biggest Twist In Plain Sight, Right From the Start

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prides itself on knowing how to pull off a twist. Iron Man 3 really pushes the idea that Ben Kingsley is playing a version of the Mandarin before pulling the rug out and revealing that Aldrich Killian made the whole thing up to push his agenda. Avengers: Infinity War kicks things up a notch by having Thanos kill his daughter, Gamora, to acquire the Soul Stone, getting him one step closer to his ultimate goal of finding all of the Infinity Stones and wiping out half of life in the universe. Those twists try to keep their cards close to the vest as long as possible, unlike another shocking moment in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most pleasant surprises in recent memory for Marvel Studios is Thunderbolts*. Despite not having much buzz, the movie tells an emotional story about friendship and finding one’s purpose in life. However, it also introduces one of the most important characters in Marvel history in a shocking turn. Thunderbolts* doesn’t really hide its villain reveal, though, telegraphing their introduction from the very beginning.

Marvel Studios’ Intros Are as Important as the Movies Themselves

Play video

There’s nothing better than sitting down in a theater, getting through thirty minutes of trailers, and seeing the Marvel Studios logo appear on screen. Ahead of most movies, the company will reuse footage from previous projects to prove just how massive the franchise is. But there are special occasions where the introduction serves a purpose. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plays a highlight reel of the late Chadwick Boseman’s best moments in the franchise, while Captain America: Brave New World uses its opening moments to set the tone for its story. At first glance, Thunderbolts* appears to be taking the traditional route, showing images of its characters from the pages of Marvel Comics. However, as the darkness consumes the logo, the movie tells the audience everything they need to know about what’s about to happen.

The introduction to Thunderbolts* features some shots of a character who doesn’t appear in any of the marketing. He wears a yellow costume, looks incredibly strong, and seems to be a hero on the level of Thor or Captain America. As the panels continue, they begin telling a different story by showing the mystery man in some less-than-heroic positions. It’s easy to forget about the intro after the movie starts, but its message starts to become clear after Bob enters the picture.

The MCU Has Big Plans for Sentry

Bob reveals himself pretty early in Thunderbolts*, and the rest of the titular team doesn’t know what to make of him. They protect him as they fight off Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s forces, but they lose control of the situation, forcing Bob to act. He tanks plenty of bullets, to everyone’s surprise, and launches himself into the air. Valentina then seizes the opportunity by recapturing Bob and turning him into a hero known as Sentry. Believing he’s finally found his footing, Sentry fights his friends to protect his new status. But working for Valentina proves to be a bad choice for Bob, as his boss attempts to kill him after he questions her authority.

The failsafe within Sentry doesn’t kill the hero, though, instead unleashing his alter ego, the Void, who nearly swallows New York City whole. The only reason he stops consuming ground is that the Thunderbolts travel into the Void and get through to Bob. While Bob confirms he’s taking a back seat after his whole ordeal, it’s surely not the end for his Sentry persona. Doctor Doom and other villains to come will wish they had watched the introduction to Thunderbolts* because they’re in for a rude awakening when they pick a fight with Sentry.

Thunderbolts* is streaming now on Disney+.

Did you notice the Sentry twist at the beginning of Thunderbolts*? Did it change how you viewed the movie? Let us know in the comments below!