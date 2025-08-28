7 Best MCU Heroes That Have No Super Powers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to heroes with and without super powers. While revered super powered individuals like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), leave audiences awestruck with their uncanny strength and combat abilities, others without otherworldly traits can impress just as much. Mundane heroes such as Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) can easily overpower enemies on the battlefield with their bare hands or with human-made weapons and technology. MCU heroes without super powers rank among the best characters in the franchise, as there are so many unique personalities to love.

These seven MCU heroes are amazing characters and fun to watch in battle despite their lack of super powers.

1) Sam Wilson

The MCU’s new Captain America isn’t a Super Soldier like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but thats’s hardly a problem. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), formerly known as Falcon, relies on his wingsuits for his super fast flight, quick reflexes, and durability in battle. As a result, Sam is more than worthy of leading the Avengers, and he serves as a valuable ally to any other hero. It’s always a thrill to watch Sam soar through the sky as a regular human, as his suits show how technology and innovation can turn a soldier into a superhero. The Captain America shield fits perfectly with Sam’s other equipment and cements him as a major force in the MCU.

2) Nick Fury

The longest tenured MCU characters deserves much more respect. From 2008’s Iron Man to 2023’s The Marvels, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has plotted and executed with remarkable precision. The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D founded the Avengers and helped lead the team through their battles against Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Ultron (James Spader), and Thanos (Josh Brolin). Although less of a combatant than other MCU heroes, Fury can still win a fist fight when needed, while his strategic prowess makes him a key player in the endeavors of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Avengers, and himself. From faking his own death to get one step ahead of HYDRA to assembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Fury lies at the center of so many iconic MCU moments. Fury’s MCU future is uncertain for the moment, but it’s possible he will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars after spending some time off planet.

3) Maria Hill

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) deserved a better ending than her shocking death in Secret Invasion, but she still remains a memorable part of MCU history. A highly capable spy and prominent associate of Fury, Hill takes the initiative in one high-stakes mission after another. Consistently intelligent and reliable, Hill proves a valuable asset to S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers throughout her MCU appearances. She aides notably aids the organization of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, fights against Ultron in the Battle of Sokovia, and participates in nearly all of the MCU’s major events leading up to Avengers: Endgame. Although the franchise never fulfilled Hill’s potential as a character, she always stands out as a fierce supporting hero.

4) Hawkeye

Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) can’t fly or cast spells like some of his fellow Avengers, yet his stunning precision with a bow and arrow is unmatched. Since joining the team as one of its original six members, Hawkeye repeatedly demonstrates his toughness and skill in the heat of battle. No matter the strength of his enemies, Barton efficiently eliminates targets in the Battle of New York, Battle of Sokovia, and final showdown with Thanos. He takes a beating much of the time, but that never stops Hawkeye from rising again to fight. Outside of the action, Barton is incredibly compassionate, evidenced by his close bonds with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Wanda Maximoff, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) during his MCU tenure. Hawkeye is a human through and through, and that’s what makes him such an exceptional superhero.

5) Black Widow

Another non-super powered founding member of the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow is as formidable as they come. Equipped with little else than a handgun, stun weapon, and hand-to-hand combat skills, Natasha prevails when facing powerful enemies on myriad occasions in the MCU. The courageous former Red Room assassin and S.H.I.E.L.D agent never backs away from a fight — whether against a random soldier or Thanos. Black Widow’s lack of super powers highlights her tactical and physical prowess in combat, which is equally as impressive as heroes with enhanced abilities. Brave and honorable until her self-sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow still ranks among the MCU’s best characters.

6) Yelena Belova

Natasha’s younger adopted sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is every bit as magnificent. Armed with a similar set of weapons, Yelena attacks with knives, her sidearm, and plenty of hand-to-hand combat moves derived from her Red Room training. Yelena prevails as the perfect successor to Black Widow’s legacy thanks to her compelling arc and three-dimensional characterization. The Widow-turned-Thunderbolt/New Avenger exhibits a fascinating degree of vulnerability and humanity as she figures out her place in the world. Exhilarating to watch in fight scenes, Yelena is a wonderfully well-rounded MCU character who doesn’t need super powers to shine.

7) Iron Man

Some heroes are born with extraordinary non-human qualities, but Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) genius remains his super power. The billionaire’s innovative mind created his dynamic suits of armor that enable him protection, flight, and offensive weapons. Iron Man battles opponents of all types and leans on his impeccable durability and strategy to win. Yet, the MCU makes it clear that Iron Man is mortal despite his lethal armor, as Tony needs his reactor just to survive. His sacrificial death at the end of Avengers: Endgame serves as a poignant reminder that even the most inspiring heroes aren’t invincible. Thus, Iron Man’s story is one of incredible human resilience and inventiveness.

