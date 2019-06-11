Marvel Teases Return of Major X-Men Villains

Two of the X-Men’s greatest foes are set to return in for a brand new era of the franchise. Marvel Comics today reveals new covers for the issues of House of X and Powers of X that will debut in September.

Pepe Larraz’s cover to House of X #5 features Apocalypse. Apocalypse was present at the climax of the X-Men: Disassembled storyline and so has been trapped in the Age of X-Man reality ever since. It seems the powerful and ruthless mutant will be back with a significant role to play at the beginning of Jonathan Hickman’s run on X-Men.

The same can be said for Mister Sinister. Sinister is featured on RB Silva’s cover for Powers of X #5. Sinister became caught in the Black King’s web of intrigue in the pages of Uncanny X-Men, but he seems to be restored to his former glory by the penultimate issue of Powers of X. What his and Apocalypse’s roles will be in the series remains to be seen. Take a look at the cover below.

Marvel has hyped Hickman’s X-Men run considerably, calling it the next “seminal moment” in X-Men history, following in the footsteps of Giant-Size X-Men #1, X-Men #1, the Age of Apocalypse event, and New X-Men. Marvel has even teased that a single page from the run is the most important scene in X-Men history.

Hickman’s run begins with these two miniseries launching in July, House of X and Powers of X. Little is known about the plot of the miniseries, but Hickman did share some details during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“One, House of X, is a story about a pivotal month in the history of the X-Men where everything changes for mutants on Earth,” Hickman said. “And the other, Powers of X, is a story about the history of mutants in the Marvel Universe. It works as a series of reveals and revelations where each issue of HOX that follows POX — and vice versa — makes you reinterpret the issue you had previously read. And then, obviously, at the end they crash together in a way that propels us forward into a new X-Universe.”

