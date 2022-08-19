Marvel Teases Major X-Men News Next Week

Marvel is teasing some major news regarding the next era of X-Men comics. When Marvel relaunched the X-Men franchise under the guidance of Jonathan Hickman in 2019, it came under the "Dawn of X" banner. All-new series launched in Dawn of X, including X-Men, Marauders, Excalibur, New Mutants, and X-Force. Dawn of X was followed by Reign of X and Destiny of X, each serving as a reset for the X-Men line to shuffle titles, creative teams, and rosters. We're currently in the age of Destiny of X, but next year will reveal what's next for Marvel's mutants.

The cryptic teaser is short on details. However, it has the letters "S.O.S." in its center along with the month of January 2023. The background is faded, similar to a television broadcast that's being distorted because of reception problems. A red squiggly line is also present, possibly signifying a heart monitor. Marvel also teases, "Coming in January 2023... S.O.S. Stay tuned next week for more information about a new age for mutants coming to the X-Men books next year."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The X-Men line is currently tied up in the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event. The first Judgment Day tie-in came in X-Men #13 from writer Gerry Duggan and artist C.F. Villa. This is the first issue starring the new X-Men team that was unveiled at the second annual Hellfire Gala. It saw mainstays Cyclops, Jean Grey/Marvel Girl, and Synch joined by Forge, Firestar, Magik, Iceman, and Havok. In ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of X-Men #13, Forge uses one of his many inventions to get the best of a Hex Eternal, while Jean Grey and Ikaris communicate telepathically. Ikaris gives Jean the rundown on the Hex, their power supply, and how to stop them.

New titles launched under Destiny of X include Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, Legion of X, and X-Men Red, along with the returning titles X-Men, Wolverine, New Mutants, Marauders, and X-Force. "The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!" Senior Editor Jordan D. White said in a press release. "Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it's time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!"

Destiny of X has brought much change to Krakoa's Quiet Council, with Destiny, Hope Summers, and Colossus joining its ranks, while Magneto stepped down to take a more active role on Arakko, the terraformed Mars. Also, Moira MacTaggert, who helped Charles Xavier and Magneto setup mutants' new status quo in the Marvel Universe, has turned against the mutants and aligned herself with the anti-mutant organization Orchis, and the Prime Eternal Druig, after she lost her mutant power of reincarnation. She now operates with a robotic body.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information next week regarding what Marvel has planned for the X-Men line.