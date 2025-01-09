Mickey Mouse Voice Actor Wants to Play a Brutal Marvel Villain (But May Have Missed Their Shot)

One of the voices behind Disney’s Mickey Mouse reveals his desire to play the iconic Marvel villain Norman Osborn / Green Goblin. While Willem Dafoe is the only actor to play the live-action version of the Spider-Man antagonist, there was another opening for an actor to portray Norman Osborn, but that slot has already been filled. Christopher Diamantopoulos voiced Mickey Mouse in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and is also a cast member on Amazon’s Invincible. Diamantopoulos recently broke down how he’d bring the Green Goblin to life, even though someone else is voicing Norman Osborn in the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Direct spoke to Chris Diamantopoulos about his new series The Sticky, where the discussion turned to Diamantopoulos’ desire to play Norman Osborn. He’s already come up with a name for his starring vehicle, Goblin, and it would show how Norman becomes the pumpkin-bomb wielding Green Goblin.

“I would be very good in the in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yeah, I do definitely. I was born going to Silver Snail comic shop,” Diamantopoulos said. “That’s like one of the first place I ever went when I was a little kid, little baby. I’ve been a comic fan, a Marvel fan for my entire life, passed that on to my son. He’s a crazy comic collector, particularly 80s and 90s stuff.”

He added, “But I think that they should make a series called Goblin, and it should be about Norman Osborn leading up to becoming the Green Goblin. And I should be Norman Osborn.”

Colman Domingo voices Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman) is the voice of Norman Osborn in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series on Disney+. The show features the early days of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker right after gaining his Spider-Man abilities. Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker in the series instead of Holland, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will include other Marvel characters like Aunt Man, Otto Octavius, Nico Minoru, Harry Osborn, and more.

The first trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was released at the end of December and offered fans of the web-slinger a sneak peek at what they can expect from the show. Along with Thames and Domingo, the cast also includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. Jeff Trammell is the show’s head writer and Mel Zwyer serves as the supervising director.

Colman Domingo talking to Marvel Studios about a secret role

In a new interview, Colman Domingo confirmed that he is talking with Marvel Studios, though he’s staying mum about what roles he would be up for. Many fans are hoping he will take over the role of Kang the Conqueror from Jonathan Majors, who was fired from Marvel Studios after he was found guilty of assault and harassment.

“I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes. But it wasn’t specifically about anything,” Domingo told Screen Geek. “They literally sat down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. What do you got for me?’ So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just wouldn’t want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 premieres January 29th on Disney+.