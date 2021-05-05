MODOK: Hulu Releases New Character Posters

✖

MODOK is finally coming to Hulu later this month! The new animated series is expected to follow the vengeful supervillain MODOK, who is being voiced by Patton Oswalt, as he pursues his dreams of ruling the Earth while also trying to juggle his family life. We've already gotten a trailer for the series and we've seen some cool posters, and it appears Marvel has even more posters to show off. The official Twitter account for the MODOK series took to the social media site today to reveal the show's newest character posters.

"Who knew having a family while taking over the world could be this difficult? Witness the series premiere of @Marvel's #MODOK May 21, only on @Hulu," the account wrote. You can check out the character posters in the tweet below:

In addition to Oswalt, MODOK is set to star Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. Executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt created the series. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

"I cannot believe the Marvel toybox stuff they let us play with. We pitched some characters, some even in the X-Universe, we were like 'We don't know if they're gonna say yes to this,' and they were like 'Yeah, go ahead,'" Oswalt shared during the show's virtual panel at last year's New York Comic-Con. "Again, I don't want to say who, but there were a couple Jordan and I were thinking 'Oh, I don't think they said yes to. Let's write this but have backup because they'll realize,' but no, we got them."

"We got lucky because our show is its own animated world," Blum added. "It's a satire of all the stuff that's come before it, like the comics and movies. We kind of took an attitude that was similar to Into the Spider-Verse or LEGO Batman, where it all counts and let's pull what we need for the stories and then carve out our own little section with AIM and MODOK and Marvel was great about giving us a lot of the toys."

MODOK debuts on Hulu on May 21st.