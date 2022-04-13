Moon Knight Fans Notice Major Change Happening Episode to Episode

The third episode of Moon Knight was released on Disney+ today, which means the Oscar Isaac-led Marvel series is already halfway through. The show is filled with easter eggs and big questions, and fans are wondering if Isaac will end up playing more personalities in addition to Marc Spector/Moon Knight and Steven Grant/Mr. Knight. The character is constantly changing, much like his namesake: the moon! In fact, some Marvel fans have noticed that the moon has been changing each week in the show’s credits.

“Moon Knight credits 1-3,” @vinwriteswords shared on Twitter. You can check out side-by-sides of the first three episodes and notice how the moon, as well as the show’s central location, is changing.

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally,” Curtis explained. “And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar, Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

