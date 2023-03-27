New Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen Funko Pop Exclusives Are Up for Pre-Order

Funko has unveiled two new exclusive Pops in Target's Marvel Selects Series, and pre-orders are available now. The first is the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from their ongoing Spider-Man: No Way Home Build a Scene, and the second is a Spider-Gwen Comic-Cover inspired by the design on the 2015 issue of Spider-Gwen #34 from Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez.

You can reserve a copy of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Funko Pop for $34.99 right here at Target. Previous releases in the Spider-Man: No Way Home Build-A-Scene series include the following:

As for the Spider-Gwen Comic Cover Funko Pop, you can grab that here at Target for $29.99. An official description for the issue reads:

"The Trial of Spider-Woman concludes in Spider-Gwen #34. For months, Gwen Stacy has been fighting the world as Spider-Woman. Now her mask is off, and she's got to face the music as Gwen Stacy." You can check out the issue here on Amazon.

While you're at it you might want to take a look at the Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy figure One:12 Collective figure that Mezco Toyz released recently. It's a 6-inch figure that comes with loads of costume detail and a ton of accessories like a dimensional travel watch, swappable hands and heads, a cell phone, a multiverse portal FX, and more.