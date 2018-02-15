NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III Gets Massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Black Panther Tattoos

✖

Noted comic book fan and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III just got two MASSIVE new tattoos paying tribute to some of his favorites, getting a portrait of not only the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but also the Black Panther on his left leg. TMZ brings word of RG3's new ink, revealing he traveled to Sacramento so artist Nic Westfall could give him his new pieces. According to the outlet Griffin sat from around "10:30 a.m. to around 10 p.m. on Saturday -- only taking breaks to watch the UFC fights" for the Turtles piece and returned the next day from "11 a.m. to 4 p.m." to get the Black Panther art added.

Griffin's latest pieces join two other super heroes that are already immortalized on his leg as both The Hulk from Marvel Comics and Goku of Dragon Ball Z fame were tattoo'd onto him in September of last year. According to TMZ, Griffin is "a HUGE fan of cartoons and comic books" so getting tributes to the Heroes in a Half Shell plus a couple of Avengers sounds like something with that kind of geek cred would be interested in doing. Check out photos of RG3's new Black Panther and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tattoos below!

Black Panther x Ninja Turtles 🔥or 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/VuQtw5sK9E — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2021

A quarterback for Baylor University from 2008 to 2011, Griffin was awarded the Heisman Trophy his senior year and declared the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year. He was drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2009 with the second overall pick. He was later released by the team and signed with the Cleveland Browns for two years, joining the Baltimore Ravens roster in 2019. Griffin was cut by the Ravens in January of this year and is currently a free agent.

RG3 like the rest of us will have to wait for a return trip to Wakanda though as the upcoming Black Panther 2 was previously delayed to July 8, 2022 by Marvel Studios. Production on the film is scheduled to begin in the coming months but the role of T'Challa will not be re-cast following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the other hand have two new projects in development with a Netflix feature on the way and a live-action reboot of the property coming from Seth Rogen.