Oscar Isaac Hosts Moon Knight Trailer Watch Party

Oscar Isaac has gathered some of his closest friends together so they can all witness the world premiere of Moon Knight. The first trailer for the Marvel Studios Disney+ original series aired during halftime of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Wild Card game. The game also revealed the premiere date for Moon Knight, with the Marvel series dropping on Disney+ March 30. While the Wild Card game has turned into an unbalanced contest, Isaac and his watch party patiently waited for halftime to come so they could see the next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Moon Knight actor shared a photo to his Instagram Story as they sat around a couch and coffee table eating snacks. Isaac added the caption, “Trailer time…” with a half-moon and firework emojis. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves, which is more than Cardinals fans can say with their team down 21-0 at halftime.

Oscar Isaac and his friends are ready to watch the Moon Knight trailer! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/E7ZFFed3Am — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 18, 2022

Fans are ready for some Moon Knight, with the Marvel show landing on the IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Series of 2022, along with it trending as the Marvel project fans are most excited about in 2022. Competition for Moon Knight includes its 2022 siblings She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany, and Ms. Marvel starring newcomer Iman Vellani. The debut order of the upcoming shows is not yet known, though obviously Moon Knight will be the first series up.

Disney+ Day offered up the first official look at Moon Knight. In an interview with Good Morning Arizona, Isaac admitted he was a bit nervous about it going in.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

The synopsis for Moon Knight can be found below:

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

