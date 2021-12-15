Russo Brothers Marvel vs. DC Comics Roku Documentary Slugfest Sets Release Date

Roku has set the release date for Slugfest, an original docu-series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and narrated by Kevin Smith. The 10-part docu-series premiering December 24th exclusively on The Roku Channel will untangle the untold history behind the rivalry between Marvel Comics and DC Comics. Each episode of Slugfest will inspect each company’s rich, intermingled history that’s spawned a worldwide phenomenon centered on larger-than-life superheroes. Slugfest is one of many Roku Originals, with The Roku Channel planning the release of 50 new original programs in the next 24 months.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” Slugfest creators Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.”

Don Argott, Director, Slugfest, said, “We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations.” Sheena Joyce, Director, Slugfest, added, “It was incredible to work with the Russo Brothers to bring this project to life and we’re excited to share this series with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

“After watching Slugfest, even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today,” Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, said. “Collaborating with the Russo Brothers to tell the backstory behind one of the most epic creative battles in the history of Hollywood was an incredible experience and we can’t wait to share this story with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

The Russo Brothers announced Kevin Smith’s addition to Slugfest as narrator during a NYCC panel.

“We want to announce here something special,” Anthony Ruso shared. “Kevin, I’m gonna embarrass you for a second, but your voice, Kevin Smith’s voice, has become almost pavlovian for me in terms of like, when I hear it, I know I’m gonna hear fresh, creative, innovative thoughts on all of my favorite subjects. So it gets me going right away the second I hear your voice and it couldn’t be more thrilling or appropriate that you, sir, are the narrator of Slugfest. We’re very thrilled about that and I think audiences are going to as well.”

“I was honored,” Smith added. “I’ll tell you when I sat in with Don [Argott] and Sheena [M. Joyce], and we did the voiceover, I got to do the narration like I got to watch the episodes and I told them when I was doing the voiceover, I am so glad that I got to be involved cause if I watch this show and I wasn’t involved, I would’ve been so angry.”

Slugfest is executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Kevin Smith narrates the series. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey. The series was created in partnership with AGBO.

