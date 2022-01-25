Secret Invasion Set Photos Reveal First Look at Marvel Newcomer Kingsley Ben-Adir

Production on Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is currently underway, and there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding what it will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series will weave in MCU veterans and a number of new additions, including High Fidelity and One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir. A new photo from the series’ set provides a brief look at what Ben-Adir looks like in the series — although it reveals next to nothing about his mysterious role.

“We’re figuring it out at the moment,” the actor previously said of his involvement in the Disney+ show. “They’ve been training us not to talk for like six months. As soon as you asked that, I’ve just got in my head this Marvel robot saying, ‘Don’t talk, don’t say anything, say nothing, lie.’ So I don’t know.”

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

