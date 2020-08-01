Shang-Chi: Did Michelle Yeoh Just Accidentally Confirm Her Role?

✖

Michelle Yeoh is known for an array of great films including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Crazy Rich Asians, and much more. The star made a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but rumor has it that won’t be her last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Star Trek: Discovery star was in talks to join the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. While the rumors were never officially confirmed, Yeoh’s recent Instagram post has fans thinking she’s definitely in. The actor shared a photo of herself getting tested for COVID-19 in Sydney, which happens to be where the upcoming Marvel movie is filming.

"2nd test , sorry so wimpy!! Then has fab dinner to calm nerves .. 4 more days," Yeoh posted. You can check out her photos below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is being filmed in Australia this year, and is directed by Destin Daniel Crettin. The film is set to star Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Ton Chiu-Wai Leung. Crettin is best known for his work on Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Liu has appeared in Kim's Convenience, the Taken TV series, and Blood and Water. Awkwafina was recently a fan-favorite in Jumanji: The Next Level and won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Billi in The Farewell. She also appeared in Ocean's Eight and Crazy Rich Asians.

Liu has remained in Australia while filming was suspended and recently spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu explained. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Are you hoping to see Michelle Yeoh in Shang-Chi? Tell us in the comments!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to be released on May 5, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.