She-Hulk: New Clip From Season Finale Released

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been a super fun ride, and a nice change of pace after some of Phase Four's more traumatic entries. Sadly, the show's first season is coming to an end tomorrow, but fans are eager to find out how things wrap up after last week's episode featured Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) being publically targeted by the Intelligencia. Earlier this week, Marvel released a teaser for the finale, and now they're back with a new clip from the episode.

"BY ANY AND ALL MEANS... Watch this official clip from the finale of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. The scene features Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) hunkering down at Jen's parent's house while they try to uncover the Intelligencia's plot. You can check out the scene below:

Will She-Hulk Have A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's previous finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here.

Is Charlie Cox's Daredevil From Netflix the Same Daredevil Who Showed Up in She-Hulk?

During last week's episode of She-Hulk, "Ribbit and Rip It," Charlie Cox finally returned as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Currently, it's unclear if this version of Daredevil is the same from the Netflix series or another from the multiverse, but the episode hints that it's the former. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders series and the third season of Daredevil. This week, the official Marvel website pretty much confirmed that he's the same Matt we all know and love.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

What do you think will happen in the She-Hulk finale? Are you hoping for a second season? Tell us in the comments!