She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Is Having Fun Trolling Jennifer Walters on Twitter

Jameela Jamil is best known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, but these days she's known to Marvel fans as Mary MacPherran/Titania. Jamil made her MCU debut in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and she came back with a vengeance in the fifth episode. Titania copyrighted the name She-Hulk and sued Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) for using the name, making her one of the most hilariously petty villains the franchise has ever seen. There's been a lot of fun promotions surrounding the show, and this week saw Titania taking over the 1-877-SHE-HULK number. Jamil has also been having some fun with her character and has even been trolling Jen on Twitter.

"WEIRD THAT WE HAVE NEVER SEEN 'SHE HULK' AND PRINCESS FIONA IN THE SAME ROOM AT THE SAME TIME NO? #Titania," Jamil joked on Twitter. The actor included a very fun photo of her character. You can check it out below:

WEIRD THAT WE HAVE NEVER SEEN "SHE HULK" AND PRINCESS FIONA IN THE SAME ROOM AT THE SAME TIME NO? #Titania pic.twitter.com/yXXVFuPilx — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 17, 2022

Since the show's debut, Jamil has shared some fun behind-the-scenes content on social media, and she recently set the record straight about an on-set injury. At the She-Hulk premiere, she hilariously told Entertainment Weekly that she "pulled a muscle in my a**hole." "As everyone is so obsessed with how I pulled the muscle in my bum (hole?). It was doing this final innocuous kick here. Unexpected and absurd MINOR non-injury that I should NEVER have joked about out loud. On a red carpet. At a world premiere. As a grown adult. Enough now. 💪🏽😂," Jamil wrote.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

Many Marvel fans have been loving She-Hulk, which currently has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Abomination/Emil Blonsky. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.