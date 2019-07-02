Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Was Initially “Worried” About Mysterio’s Helmet

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal admits he was "worried" early on about donning Mysterio's fish bowl helmet in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"I was a little worried about the fish head thing, but ultimately, the suit is sick, and that was that," Gyllenhaal told Entertainment Tonight.

The star had fun with the role when posing with a practice helmet in a photo published to Instagram, where Gyllenhaal got in on the "felt cute" meme when sporting Mysterio's "fish bowl" headwear.

"That was the helmet that I practiced and trained in," he said of the picture.

"After I learned how to fly, one of the things that I wanted to make sure of was that I could fly with the actual fishbowl on my head, so Marvel gave me one, and then also I filled it with smoke and would fly around with it on my head and it worked. Then I was ready to make the movie."

View this post on Instagram Felt cute, might delete later. A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on May 10, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

In-universe, Mysterio's armored suit is influenced by multiple Marvel heroes "to try to keep it in the Marvel world," associate costume designer Michael Mooney said during a visit to the film's London set.

"So we're going to get influences from Thor and from Iron Man — we had some Black Panther in there. Just to keep it all in the same realm, to say, 'this little superhero lives in the same world with the rest.'"

Gyllenhaal has since said the helmet is "nice" and the costume is "great," but admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live the Mysterio suit significantly limited his mobility when filming action sequences.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.