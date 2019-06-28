Jake Gyllenhaal Has Trouble at the Bar After the Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere

Marvel fans are just a matter of days away from seeing Jake Gyllenhaal‘s portrayal of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the actor’s Instagram is already providing a tongue-in-cheek take on his role. Gyllenhaal recently took to social media to jokingly commiserate about his post-premiere blues, along with a rather hilarious video involving him wearing a take on Mysterio’s fishbowl helmet. In the video, Gyllenhaal attempts to eat fish and chips and drink a beer while wearing the helmet, and it clearly doesn’t go according to plan.

View this post on Instagram Post Spider-Man premiere blues. #spidermanfarfromhome A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Jun 27, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

The video has garnered quite a lot of love on social media, with Far From Home director Jon Watts even joking that it should have been the film’s post-credits scene. As amusing as the video is, Gyllenhaal revealed in a recent interview that his behind-the-scenes prep for the “fishbowl helmet” was just as awkward.

“I was a little worried about the fish head thing, but ultimately, the suit is sick, and that was that,” Gyllenhaal explained earlier this month. “After I learned how to fly, one of the things that I wanted to make sure of was that I could fly with the actual fishbowl on my head, so Marvel gave me one, and then also I filled it with smoke and would fly around with it on my head and it worked. Then I was ready to make the movie.”

After years of various fancasts campaigning for Gyllenhaal to enter the comic book movie realm, it sounds like the actor is more than happy to be portraying Quentin Beck/Mysterio (even with the awkwardness of a fishbowl helmet).

“It’s great.” Gyllenhaal said in January of this year. “He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters on July 2nd.