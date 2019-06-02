Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Zendaya Wishes “Weirdo” Tom Holland a Happy Birthday

Today is Spider-Man star Tom Holland‘s 23rd birthday, and many of his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have been honoring his special day in various social media posts. The latest post comes from Zendaya, who is best known to MCU fans as MJ from Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate her friend with an adorable group photo that also features Jacob Batalon (Ned).

“Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness👍🏽 @tomholland2013,” she wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, excited that Zendaya is showing Holland some love.

Zendaya isn’t the only person to send well wishes to Holland today. Robert Downey Jr. wrote a sweet Instagram post in his honor, and Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt both commented on a birthday video posted by Holland.

