Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Actor

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed who his favorite Spider-Man actor was on Instagram today. The filmmaker was answering fan questions and the topic of which Wall-Crawler actor was the best came up. Well, Gunn would have to choose Tom Holland, much to the chagrin of all the Andrew Garfield fans in the audience. (Poor Tobey as well!) But, Gunn has always been a fan of Holland’s version of the web-slinger. Back when Captain America: Civil War dropped its trailer, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was adamant that the young actor was about to do something special with the character. In fact, he unleashed some seriously bold claims about Holland’s take on the role.

“As I’ve said before this was one of my favorite Marvel movies (and, no, it’s not something I say about all Marvel films),” Gunn wrote back in 2016. ” And I saw it before the visual effects were in. And, yes, Tom Holland is far and away the best Spidey ever.”

In the comments to that post he doubled down, “The character and portrayal. Holland is to Spidey/Peter Parker as [Robert] Downey [Jr.] is to Iron Man, Ledger was to the Joker, and Pratt is to Quill.”

He’s even said in the past that he thinks that Spidey would hit it off with one Guardian of the Galaxy in particular. But, being such a fun-loving hero, Peter Parker would probably find a way to fit right in.

“You know I think as you know Peter Parker is known for having a great sense of humor so I think he would probably get along pretty well with at least some of the Guardians. He’d probably get along ok with Rocket. He’d probably get along ok with Quill. Might have a harder time with Drax, he probably wouldn’t understand the sense of humor,” Gunn explained before Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered. “But I don’t know about [Spidey] joining the MCU. We’ll have to see about that. It’s a long shot.”

