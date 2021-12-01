Spider-Man: Homecoming Cut an Uncle Ben Moment

One thing that sets the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films apart from their precessors is that that Uncle Ben hasn’t appeared in them. The MCU skipped over Spider-Man’s origin story entirely, but at least one moment referencing Uncle Ben, Peter Parker’s father figure, had been written for Spider-Man: Homecoming but not shot. Jonathan Goldstein, one of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s writers, brought the cut scene up in a tweet posted on Tuesday. Goldstein says, “We wrote a scene where May takes Peter to the closet and they choose one of Ben’s old suits which she still hadn’t thrown away.”

Another Spider-Man: Homecoming writer, John Francis Daley, mentioned the scene when the film was first entering theatersduring an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He explained why it didn’t make it into the final cut of the film.

“We did talk about there being a scene where [May] references him directly,” Daley said. “It was when [Peter] was getting ready for homecoming and the wardrobe she was giving Peter was all Uncle Ben’s clothes. It was a nice moment, but we also knew that it veered away from his arc. If you’re going to talk about someone’s death, you don’t want it to be a throwaway.”

As for why Spider-Man: Homecoming skipped the origin story, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Cinema Blend around the same time, “The truth is, we want audiences to bring their own… let them fill in those blanks right now. They’ve seen the other films. They’ve read comics. They can fill that in. That was a very purposeful decision we made to not retread that ground. There are little things that are said here and there that people can read into. What the specific facts are in the past, we don’t… we haven’t revealed yet.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming began a trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies that will conclude in . Producer Amy Pascal suggested that Tom Holland return for another trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. However, Marvel Studios says there are no firm plans in place yet. Holland himself weighed in as well.

What do you think of the cut Unce Ben scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming? Do you think they should have included it in the movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home concludes the current Spider-Man MCU trilogy when it releases in theaters on December 17th.